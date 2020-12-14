French Jihadist Caught Trying to Enter Turkey from Syria

A French jihadist wanted on an Interpol "red notice" has been caught by Turkish security forces trying to enter Turkey from Syria, the Turkish defence ministry said Monday.

The individual known by the initials C.G. was detained while trying to reach the Turkish border town of Reyhanli, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the individual is believed to be part of the Firqatul Ghuraba group of foreign jihadists in Syria and recruited by Omar Omsen.

Omsen, also known as Omar Diaby, is a French national of Senegalese descent suspected of funnelling francophone fighters to Syria.

He was captured in August in Syria by a group linked to Al-Qaeda.