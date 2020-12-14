Netanyahu to Enter Precautionary Virus Quarantine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will self-isolate on Monday after having come into contact with a coronavirus patient, his office said calling it a precautionary step.
Netanyahu tested negative for the virus on Sunday and on Monday, but he will still "enter isolation until Friday following contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient", the statement said.
Several Israeli media outlets have reported that Netanyahu met last week with a member of his right-wing Likud party, Michael Kleiner, who has subsequently tested positive for the virus.
The statement from the prime minister's office did not provide details regarding Netanyahu's potential exposure.
Netanyahu was at Israel's Ben Gurion airport last week to welcome a first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
He declared that the end of the pandemic was "in sight" and offered to take the first jab in a mass vaccination campaign due to start later this month.
Israel, a country of nine million people, has registered more than 358,000 coronavirus cases, including 3003 deaths.
Why is this a headline in the English version of Naharnet? The are many stories you do not report in Occupied Palestine like the daily atrocities committed by this war criminal. Do you want this website to be boycotted by Lebanese living in Lebanon even though very few people read this website
All Lebanese m14, m8 and independents are anti Israel. This website is infected by enemy Zionists. Tfhhhh!
LoL tiny John, you’re not even worth the effort of clicking on the red thumb.
Like me, many Lebanese are fed up with tensions with Israel. We want peace because we all saw how hizbala destroyed Lebanon beyond Israel’s expectations. We can no longer afford anything, Our bank accounts have been drained courtesy of the ruling mafia that backs the Shia pro Iranian terrorist organization. We need to try peace now, war hasn’t worked.