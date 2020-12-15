State Security Denies Report that Naddaf Opened Hole in Hangar 12
The investigation into the Beirut port blast is not limited to interrogations with political officials but also security and military leaders have also been summoned, the Kuwaiti al-Anbaa daily reported on Tuesday.
After hearing the testimony of State Security agency head Tony Saliba, judge Fadi Sawwan reportedly decided to have Saliba and the State Security Major Joseph al-Naddaf meet face to face later this week, said the daily.
Sawwan has also summoned former chief of staff in the Lebanese army, Major General Walid Salman, for questioning tomorrow, according to the daily.
Quoting a ministerial source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the daily said that Sawwan has a recorded confession by Naddaf that he received an order from his head, Saliba, to open a hole in the back side of Ward No. 12 in Beirut port, where the ammonium nitrate was located, to see what was inside, and that he assigned one of his elements at the port to do the job where an electric welding was used.
Later on Tuesday, Naddaf’s family categorically denied the report.
“It only aims to discredit the reputation and the State Security apparatus,” they said in a statement.
The State Security agency also issued a statement describing the reports as "totally baseless and aimed at misleading the investigation."
God bless Aouni controlled State Security and its FPM appointed Chief Tony Saliba for making sure safety standards were followed regarding the explosive material at the port that were planted by the Saudi-American-Israeli-Sudani-Bahraini-Emirati coalition in order to discredit our Shia resistance and our brotherly Syrian regime.
The decision to open a hole in the back side of Ward No. 12 in Beirut port was the courageous thing to do in order to air these evil explosives and prevent them from exploding. His actions were further validated by his assigning a Syrian welder to close the whole.
General Tony Saliba showed a high level of competence, bravery and expertise in handling such a delicate matter and should run for the presidency where he will be in good company.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
so his family knows about what he did or did not do more than he does?
Badri Daher, who’s in a 1sr class prison suite is still in charge of customs and is actually running whatever is to be run from his cell. Only in a mafia state such things are possible.
Courtesy of? The Aoun mafia of course.
You’re in luck! Lebanon has become a mega shit hole. All dahyeiotes are excited about it.
Everytime someone tries to name any responsible for the disaster: "This discredits the PM" "This discredits the president" "This discredits the resistance" "This discredits the judiciary" We might as well admit it by now: Nothing is going to happen to anyone directly or indirectly responsible for the disaster. Its too political, too religious, too personal, too criminal....