Army Inspects 'Hundreds' of Abandoned Containers at Beirut Port

After television reports that around "600" containers at Beirut’s port have been abandoned for years risking a replication of the August 4 explosion, the Lebanese army and port officials began on Thursday an inspection operation to address the issue.

LBCI TV station had raised the file in a detailed report after the Beirut port blast that was triggered by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate abandoned for six years at the port.

In collaboration with the Customs department and representatives of the port authorities, the military began the operation early Thursday to address any possible danger that may result from them.

Some of the containers have been present at the port since 2005, says LBCI.