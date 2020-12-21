Mobile version

WHO Says New Coronavirus Variant 'Not Out of Control'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 December 2020, 19:38
The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain with a higher transmission rate is not yet out of control, the World Health Organization said on Monday, urging measures to help stop its spread.

"In some senses it means we have to work harder. Even if the virus has become a little bit more efficient in spreading, the virus can be stopped," WHO's emergencies chief Michael Ryan said in a press conference.

"So this situation is not in that sense out of control. But it cannot be left to its own devices."

SourceAgence France Presse
Missing nadoo 21 December 2020, 20:19

Same retoric and statements from the WHO as the beginning of the pandemic.

Missing opinion101 22 December 2020, 02:54

I agree. Who are the who?

