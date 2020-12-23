Israel: Two Years of Electoral Deadlock

With Israel heading for its fourth election in less than two years, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about to go on trial for corruption, here is a look back at its rollercoaster of political crises.

- Election on the horizon -

In the last days of 2018 Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and its coalition partners agree to hold elections in April 2019.

- Impasse -

Netanyahu -- Israel's longest serving prime minister -- hopes to prevail again despite being dogged by corruption allegations.

But his Likud party -- which has been in power since 2009 -- finishes neck-and-neck in the polls with the Blue and White alliance of his centrist challenger, former armed forces chief Benny Gantz.

Parliament chooses Netanyahu, backed by smaller right-wing parties, to try to form a government.

But after weeks of bargaining, he is unable to secure a majority in the 120-seat parliament. The deadline expires and the Knesset agrees to hold a new election.

- Repeat deadlock -

In the next election on September 17, exit polls show another tight race.

In a surprise move two days later, Netanyahu proposes a unity government to Gantz, who insists he would have to be the prime minister.

Official results released on September 25 confirm a deadlock.

Even with their respective allies, neither can muster the 61 seats needed for a majority. President Reuven Rivlin tasks Netanyahu with forming a government.

Gantz refuses to join Netanyahu, citing his legal woes.

On October 21, Netanyahu announces he has failed. Rivlin hands the task to Gantz.

But a month later Gantz informs Rivlin that he too has been unable to form a government.

- Corruption charges -

The following day the attorney general charges Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. It is the first time a sitting prime minister has faced trial in Israel.

Netanyahu rejects the charges, saying they are an attempt to remove him from government.

On December 11, as the deadline passes for parliament to find a prime minister, lawmakers call a new election for March 2, 2020.

- Third election in a year -This time around, Likud wins the most seats and, on March 15, a court postpones Netanyahu's graft trial as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

The following day, Gantz, backed by 61 lawmakers, is nominated to form a new government, but fails.

On March 26, Gantz is elected parliament speaker but the following month another deadline to form a government expires.

- Unity government -

On April 20, with Israel on coronavirus lockdown and facing economic crisis, Netanyahu and Gantz agree to form an emergency unity government.

The three-year agreement will allow Netanyahu to stay in office for 18 months.

Gantz will then take over as premier for another 18 months before new elections.

Five days later, thousands of Israelis demonstrate in Tel Aviv against the accord, which they say threatens democracy.

- Supreme Court approves deal -On May 6, Israel's Supreme Court approves the coalition deal, which is then endorsed by lawmakers.

Netanyahu's new government is sworn in on May 17, but is plagued from the outset by in-fighting and recriminations.

- Fourth election looms -

In early December, lawmakers give preliminary approval to the dissolution of parliament, backed by Gantz who says Netanyahu "lied to all of you."

On Tuesday, they reject a bill that would have extended a midnight deadline for the government to pass a budget or face a new election.

That leaves Israel facing its fourth election in less than two years.

To further complicate matters, Netanyahu is due in court for his trial on corruption charges in January and February, just when the election campaign will be in full swing.