Center House Sources Slam 'Bats of the Palace'
Information “leaked from the Baabda Palace” prior to PM-designate Saad Hariri’s visit on Tuesday created a “negative atmosphere” prior to the meeting with President Michel Aoun, Center House sources said.
“The positive atmosphere that PM-designate Hariri spoke of followed a direct request from President Aoun, who urged him to make a statement about the presence of positivities that needed completion,” al-Jadeed TV quoted the sources as saying on Wednesday, following a second meeting between Aoun and Hariri.
“But the bats of the palace moved at night to disrupt the atmosphere and prepare for a new round of complication, as has been the case since the designation” of Hariri, the sources added.
The sources accordingly cautioned the Lebanese public opinion of “attempts to distort facts that are being launched by some associates, advisers and specialists in political and constitutional obstruction.”
“Hariri has not and will not back down from the stance that he announced prior and after designation on the need for the formation of a government of specialists that conducts reforms in all sectors and halts the economic and social collapse,” the sources added.
“Any attempt to impose a government to which partisan orientations sneak will not succeed, no matter how much they try,” the sources stressed.
Hariri in confrontation with the President of Lebanon!!!?? With the support of France and USA... France+USA the dogs of Meca in Lebanon... The message of France+USA to the cristhians in Lebanon is clear... Convert to the demands of KSA or Die...
Undoubtedly all Lebanese are not happy with the current situation, and they are right, there are no words to describe how severe the frustration, pain, helplessness and fear of the common citizen one would expect a collective and national protest march towards the presidential palace, in the past there were some protest attempts on a modest scale, unfortunately all were unsuccessful, the reason is that the majority of Lebanese (> 80%) are clan oriented, even for such a good cause they couldn't be united, It is the chicken and egg dilema: is the mentality of the population a product of the feudal system or the feudal system has found a fertile ground with such a population?
current situation will be with us for a while, so buckle up. 2022 elections, which most are preparing for as the beginning of the new ERA... lol.. this will be another dark episode in Lebanon's very dark and bloody history. the sheep will remain sheep. god bless them.
honestly, there was never really a turning point in 2019, it was all a sad show. the noise and disruption was caused by very few, who really genuinely wanted change... but how many were they?? you have a majority of the population who directly or indirectly benefit from this corrupt system they were demonstrating against, you may be one of them and still be in denial! This is a rotten country to the core. it has cancer. its a lost cause. it needs to completely collapse before any real change happens.