Report: PSP Says Arslan’s Problem is with His Allies

The complex of the Druze representation in the new government surfaced again with reports that an 18-seat, instead of 20, cabinet might be formed, which would automatically grant the single Druze seat to the Progressive Socialist Party of ex-MP Walid Jumblat, Asharq el-Awsat newspaper reported Thursday.

Druze MP and leader of the Lebanese Democratic Party Talal Arslan was angered by the above.

He lashed out at his “allies and foes” alike, describing the move as unfair.

Meanwhile, PSP sources told the daily that “Arslan’s problem lies with his allies,” in reference to the Free Patriotic Movement.

On Wednesday, Arslan said in a tweet that a progress in the formation of a government “must not be made at the expense of the Druze community,” describing it as an attempt of marginalizing the Druze.