Deadlock Continues between Aoun and Hariri

There are no new developments expected in the cabinet formation process in the coming days, especially after Lebanon entered the holidays period, Free Patriotic Movement sources said.

“Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi’s initiative was aimed at securing the meeting between PM-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun,” the sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

“This was achieved and the initiative ended at this point, and accordingly things are still deadlocked” between Aoun and Hariri, the sources added.

“Contacts should be reactivated between them with the beginning of the new year,” the sources went on to say.