Baabda Reportedly Insisting on 5 Key Ministerial Portfolios

The Baabda camp is insisting on being allocated five key ministerial portfolios in the new government, a media report said.

In the 14th meeting between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri, “the Baabda camp demanded the following portfolios: energy, telecommunications, interior, defense and justice, which means all the sensitive ministries in the period of opening files or the avoidance of opening other files,” sources told al-Liwaa newspaper in remarks published Monday.

Official sources informed on Aoun and Hariri’s meetings meanwhile said that the PM-designate is “insisting on the justice portfolio and will not give it up no matter what the circumstances and reasons might be.”

“He is proposing for it Mrs. Lubna Omar Misqawi, while Aoun has proposed the name of the lawyer Adel Yammine for the interior portfolio,” the sources said.

“But Hariri has also rejected that the interior portfolio be part of Aoun’s share along with the defense portfolio,” the sources added.

Al-Liwaa also reported that the continued impasse might push Hariri to “expose the contacts that have taken place and the role of the team of advisers and the head of the Strong Lebanon bloc MP Jebran Bassil.”