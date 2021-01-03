France Renews Efforts as Senate Delegation Expected in Beirut

France has renewed its efforts regarding Lebanon in a bid to protect the Lebanese situations from the repercussions of the U.S. presidency dilemma and its possible consequences across the region, informed sources said.

“In this regard, a delegation from the French senate will arrive in Beirut on Wednesday to hold talks with Lebanese officials and other figures including spiritual leaders, topped by Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, with the aim of urging everyone to pacify the domestic situation in the face of the U.S. presidential storm,” the sources told Kuwait’s al-Anbaa newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

“The French embassy in Beirut has taken appointments for the delegation with the figures that they intend to meet,” the sources added.