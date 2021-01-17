Hariri's Adviser Rules Out Imminent Govt. Formation

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s media adviser, Hussein al-Wajeh, has ruled out an imminent formation of the new government.

In remarks to the al-Anbaa news portal of the Progressive Socialist Party, al-Wajeh said a breakthrough is unlikely in the near future, noting that the cabinet formation process is “still suspended until further notice.”

“We do not know whether any new development related to Lebanon will occur after (U.S.) President-elect Joe Biden officially assumes the presidency,” the adviser added.