Report: Ibrahim Meets Aoun, Hariri in Bid to Implement al-Rahi's Initiative

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim has met with President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in an endeavor to implement the initiative of Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi regarding the formation of the new government, al-Jadeed TV said.

Al-Jadeed also reported Monday that Aoun and Hariri are still “clinging to their stances.”

“The president will not apologize or invite Hariri to the Baabda Palace and the PM-designate is insisting on his cabinet line-up,” the TV network said.

Al-Rahi had recently called on Aoun and Hariri to hold a “personal reconciliation meeting” and agree on a line-up for the new government.