Major Surprise Expected in Port Blast Investigations
The “coming days will carry a bombshell surprise” regarding the catastrophic August 4 explosion at the port of Beirut, legal sources said.
“This file will not be closed and the investigation will not stop, no matter how much they try to besiege the judiciary,” the sources told the al-Anbaa newspaper of the Progressive Socialist Party.
“Heavyweight figures shall be targeted,” the sources added.
Recent media reports have linked the ammonium nitrate shipment that exploded at the port to pro-regime Syrian businessmen.
There will be no bombshell surprise. The president and his cronies know what's going on in the investigation on an hourly basis. They will not incriminate themselves or their bosses in Hezbollah.
Prepare for a bombshell surprise, courtesy of Hezbollah. Who will they asassinate this time?
Stop beating around the bush.
There are 3 culprits:
The real boss of the port: nabih berri
The boss of berri: hassan nasrallah
And the boss of nasrallah: khamenei