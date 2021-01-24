Mobile version

Major Surprise Expected in Port Blast Investigations

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 January 2021, 13:57
The “coming days will carry a bombshell surprise” regarding the catastrophic August 4 explosion at the port of Beirut, legal sources said.

“This file will not be closed and the investigation will not stop, no matter how much they try to besiege the judiciary,” the sources told the al-Anbaa newspaper of the Progressive Socialist Party.

“Heavyweight figures shall be targeted,” the sources added.

Recent media reports have linked the ammonium nitrate shipment that exploded at the port to pro-regime Syrian businessmen.

Thumb justice 24 January 2021, 14:25

There will be no bombshell surprise. The president and his cronies know what's going on in the investigation on an hourly basis. They will not incriminate themselves or their bosses in Hezbollah.

Missing un520 24 January 2021, 15:03

Prepare for a bombshell surprise, courtesy of Hezbollah. Who will they asassinate this time?

Missing geo75 24 January 2021, 15:12

Too good to be true...

Thumb geom1975 24 January 2021, 15:32

Unicorns exist not so?

Thumb tric.bortugal 24 January 2021, 16:36

Sa3dan hariri blamed like dr geagea in 1994 with egreja ?

Thumb lebanon_first 24 January 2021, 17:05

Stop beating around the bush.

There are 3 culprits:

The real boss of the port: nabih berri
The boss of berri: hassan nasrallah
And the boss of nasrallah: khamenei

Thumb tric.bortugal 24 January 2021, 17:56

Shia Shia Shia !!!

