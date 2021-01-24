Major Surprise Expected in Port Blast Investigations

The “coming days will carry a bombshell surprise” regarding the catastrophic August 4 explosion at the port of Beirut, legal sources said.

“This file will not be closed and the investigation will not stop, no matter how much they try to besiege the judiciary,” the sources told the al-Anbaa newspaper of the Progressive Socialist Party.

“Heavyweight figures shall be targeted,” the sources added.

Recent media reports have linked the ammonium nitrate shipment that exploded at the port to pro-regime Syrian businessmen.