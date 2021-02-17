Western Allies Condemn in 'Strongest Terms' Iraq Rocket Attack
The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest terms" Monday's rocket attack on an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region.
"Together, our governments will support the government of Iraq's investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible," the ministers said in a joint statement.
"We are united in our view that attacks on US and coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated," it added.
