U.S. Says Will Hold Iran 'Responsible' in Iraq but Won't 'Lash Out'

The United States said Monday it would hold Iran to account for its Iraqi allies after rocket fire hit the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, but insisted it would not be drawn into an escalation.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was "outraged" by recent attacks in Iraq and said, "We will hold Iran responsible for the actions of its proxies that attack Americans."

"What we will not do is lash out and risk an escalation that plays into the hands of Iran and contributes to their attempts to further destabilize Iraq," Price told reporters.