U.S. Trade Rep Nominee Says Biden Team Supports Use of Tariffs

The administration of President Joe Biden views tariffs as a valuable policy tool, the nominee to be the next U.S. Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, told lawmakers Thursday at her confirmation hearing.

"Tariffs are a very important part of our fair trade remedies toolbox," Tai told the Senate Finance Committee, signaling the new U.S. team on commerce policy had no plans for a complete about-face from the hardline stance of Donald Trump's government.

Tai also signaled support for maintaining Trump administration tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.