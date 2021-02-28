Israel Confirms Will Vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli Work Permits
Israel on Sunday confirmed it will vaccinate Palestinians in the West Bank with permits to work in Jewish settlements in the occupied territory and inside Israel.
The Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in Palestinian territories said in a statement there had been political approval "to conduct a vaccination campaign for Palestinian workers with employment licenses in Israel and in the communities across Judea and Samaria", which are the biblical names used widely in Israel for the occupied West Bank.
