Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Riyadh Oil Refinery

A drone attack early Friday sparked a fire at a Riyadh oil refinery, the Saudi energy ministry said, in an assault claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

"The Riyadh oil refinery was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire that has been brought under control," the ministry said in a statement, adding that no casualties were reported and oil supplies were not disrupted.

The rebels claimed to have targeted energy giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh on Friday with six drones.