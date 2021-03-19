Mobile version

Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Riyadh Oil Refinery

by Naharnet Newsdesk 19 March 2021, 16:23
A drone attack early Friday sparked a fire at a Riyadh oil refinery, the Saudi energy ministry said, in an assault claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

"The Riyadh oil refinery was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire that has been brought under control," the ministry said in a statement, adding that no casualties were reported and oil supplies were not disrupted.

The rebels claimed to have targeted energy giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh on Friday with six drones.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
