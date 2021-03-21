Aoun, Hariri Have Reportedly Resolved 2 Out of 4 Obstacles

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri have managed to resolve two out of four hurdles delaying the formation of the new government, an informed political source said.

The two points that they settled in their Thursday meeting were “the interior portfolio obstacle” and “the mechanism of naming Christian ministers belonging to the share of the President and the Free Patriotic Movement,” the source told ad-Diyar newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

The unresolved two points were “the issue of the one-third-plus-one share and the government’s shape,” the source added.

“Hariri held onto the 18-seat format while Aoun is demanding a government of 20 ministers,” the source explained.

Aoun and Hariri are scheduled to hold another meeting on Monday.