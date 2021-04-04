Cautious Optimism Engulfs Cabinet Formation Process

The cabinet formation consultations have entered the Easter vacation and anticipation is still engulfing the stances of the parties towards Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative for the formation of a 24-minister government, media reports said.

“There is betting on the holiday greetings phone calls, which might break the ice,” informed sources close to Hizbullah and Amal Movement told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

Describing the situation as “cautious” optimism, the sources said that “when the blocking one-third demand is given up, things will take their natural course towards formation.”

“This matter is still unclear as to the side that it clinging to it, specifically President Michel Aoun and MP Jebran Bassil,” the sources added.

Free Patriotic Movement sources meanwhile told the daily that Berri’s initiative “has not been clearly presented until the moment.”

“It came based on a proposal by Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat and it was not rejected back then by President Michel Aoun, specifically as to the 24-minister point, but the bigger mission will be during the phase of the distribution of portfolios to parties and sects,” the sources added.