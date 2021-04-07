Aoun Warns against 'Fall of Forensic Audit', Calls It 'Battle against Thieves'
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday urged the Lebanese to support him in the forensic audit “battle,” warning that its fall would undermine the French initiative.
“A meeting was held yesterday between representatives of the Finance Ministry, the central bank governorship and the Alvarez & Marsal firm without reaching a tangible result and it was decided to hold another meeting on Friday,” Aoun said in an address to the nation.
“I see in that certain procrastination that indicates the lack of a will to conduct the forensic audit,” the president warned.
He added that “real negotiations should take place directly and face to face between the actual officials and not between their representatives as happened yesterday.”
He added that there has been “obstruction” ever since Alvarez & Marsal was tasked by the government to carry out a forensic audit of the central bank’s accounts, noting that the finance minister “admitted days ago that the central bank had been refraining from answering a large number of the questions of the Alvarez & Marsal firm.”
“It has become clear that the procrastination’s goal is to push the firm to despair and leave Lebanon and therefore halt the forensic audit and allow the criminals to evade punishment,” Aoun lamented.
He warned that “the fall of the forensic audit would undermine the French initiative, because without it there can be no international aid nor the CEDRE conference nor Arab and Gulf support nor IMF assistance.”
“The forensic audit is the gateway for knowing who caused the crime of the financial collapse. The forensic audit is not a personal demand for the president but rather at the heart of the French initiative, the demands of the IMF and, before anything else, it is the demand of all Lebanese,” Aoun went on to say.
Addressing the Lebanese people, he added: “I’m leading you in the battle to expose the biggest theft operation in Lebanon’s history so be with me. Put aside your political differences and rest assured that we will not let them rob the people, aggrieve a mother or humiliate a father or a patient.”
Calling on nations that want to help the Lebanese people to “unveil the money transfers that took place after October 17, 2019 and resembled financial smuggling,” Aoun acknowledged that “the forensic audit” would be only the “start.”
“Perhaps it is a battle that is harder than the battle of the liberation of the land, because it is against corrupts and thieves, who are more dangerous than occupiers and collaborators, seeing as those who steal the money of the people are capable of robbing a nation,” Aoun added.
Lift everyone’s immunity including your own, give a mandate to auditing firm to go dig the documents from the BDL and finance ministries they require wherever and whenever they deem it necessary.... but you won’t because you’re the king of BS. You’re a good for nothing senile pos.
Thus spoke Zarathustra! The best action Saad Hariri can take is to step down and let Aoun and Hizb reap the consequence of taking Lebanon to the abyss and systematically destroying the Christian community and all state institutions so HizbIran occupation force can swallow Lebanon one piece at a time. All done with compliment of the Useful Idiot. Stepping down will remove the fig leave they are hiding behind and make Cedar Revolution II in July an imperative and national demand to save Lebanon. Without UN Neutrality and disarming Hizb occupation force there are no hope for Lebanon. Liberate the South to Liberate Lebanon.
Aoun is again playing the role assigned to him by HizbIran. Corruption has always existed in Lebanon and can be tracked down even decades from now. It is not the cause of our misery and worst economic collapse. The economy was destroyed when Hizb occupied the South to make it an outpost for Iranian radicals. Political instability, enmity to West and Gulf nations, and loss of independence and sovereignty made investment impossible and scared away all western firms and Arab support. Hizb is 100% responsible and was only able to take over Lebanon by Useful Idiot complicity. Aoun knew the risks but sold Lebanon for nepotism. He is a traitor and should rot in prison for minimum justice to his million victims. No one is fooled!
“فخامة الرئيس يا ريت ورتت بستان جدك وما عملت رئيس جمهورية”
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ”
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman
Never has Lebanon know or seen a president who loves reforms and audits as much as this one, ever!
نفذ مناصرو "التيار الوطني الحر" تحركًا حاشدًا بالسيارات، من "مركزية التيار الوطني" في مبنى ميرنا الشالوحي، في اتجاه القصر الجمهوري، مباشرة بعد كلمة رئيس الجمهورية العماد ميشال عون.
ورفع المناصرون أعلام التيار وصور الرئيس عون، مطلقين العنان لأبواق سياراتهم، وهاتفين للرئيس. وقد جابوا شوارع بلدتي بعبدا والحدت.