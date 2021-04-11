Mobile version

Jordan King, Prince in First Joint Appearance since 'Plot' Crisis

by Naharnet Newsdesk 11 April 2021, 14:52
Jordan's King Abdullah appeared in public Sunday alongside Prince Hamzah, state TV showed, their first joint public appearance since a palace crisis implicating the prince rocked the kingdom.

It showed a group of royals at a mausoleum where their ancestors are buried.

The palace Twitter account meanwhile published a picture of a group of royals at a cemetery, with the caption "HM King Abdullah II, HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein... (and) Hamzah bin Al Hussein... visit tomb of HM the late King Abdullah I."

