Syria to Hold Presidential Vote on May 26

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 April 2021, 13:01
Syria is to hold a presidential election on May 26, the parliament speaker announced Sunday, the country's second in the shadow of civil war, seen as likely to keep President Bashar Al-Assad in power.

Syrians abroad will be "able to vote at embassies" on May 20, Hamouda Sabbagh said in a statement, adding that prospective candidates could hand in their applications from Monday.

Thumb galaxy 18 April 2021, 13:23

The only question here is will Assad get 99.99% or 99.98% of the vote.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 18 April 2021, 14:43

He is a popular man, and he cleansed Syria from your Salafi vermin. He is secured on his rightful post.

Reply Report
Thumb marcus 18 April 2021, 15:18

Go live in Syria and vote for Assad ya pos! You don't belong in Lebanon.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 18 April 2021, 15:27

hysterical crying marcus, I remember when you and your ilk said Assad would be gone within months.

What happened? You lost.

Report
Thumb doodle-dude 18 April 2021, 15:17

lol@ the mystical Shia twelver

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 18 April 2021, 15:29

I am Shia so what? We are more than 40% of this country. Deal with it

Reply Report
Thumb i.report 18 April 2021, 15:37

Ba3dak bit sh’m kalset mbayyan.

Report
Missing ayrifeek 18 April 2021, 18:15

Ya shi3i manyouk, is it true you cunts fuck your own sisters in order to increase your population and make more scum creatures?

Report
Thumb warrior 19 April 2021, 03:23

Yes, it is true. It is common among Shias to do that. Shameful !

Report