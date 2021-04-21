'Powerful' Blast Rocks 'Sensitive' Israeli Missile Factory

A powerful explosion has taken place at a sensitive defense factory during a test in central Israel, causing no casualties, Israeli media reports said.

The explosion occurred during a “routine test” by the Tomer factory for advanced weapons, which develops rocket engines, the Ofek satellite launchers and houses various types of missiles, the website of Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

Locals said they heard an explosion and saw a mushroom cloud, with some filming it.

In response to the blast, the factory said "this was a controlled test with no exceptional circumstances."

The factory is located in central Israel near the Ramle area, and in proximity to residential areas.

The company manufactures missiles for use by the Israeli army and other Israeli defense systems. They are the manufacturers behind Israel's Arrow 4 missile interception system.

Haaretz said senior Israeli defense officials are investigating what went wrong, and whether guidelines were adhered to.