Bukhari: SA Facing Local and Criminal Networks

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari said on Saturday that the Kingdom is facing local and international challenges from criminal networks.

“Drug smuggling reveals the extent of challenges Saudi Arabia faces from local and international criminal networks,” Bukhari said in the aftermath of a reported drug smuggling operation to SA from Lebanon.

His remarks came to LBCI television station.

Saudi Arabia announced Friday the suspension of fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon, saying shipments were being used for drug smuggling and accusing Beirut of inaction.

The SPA news agency reported Friday that customs officials seized 5.3 million pills of captagon hidden in a consignment of "pomegranate" fruit imported from Lebanon at the Red Sea port of Jeddah.

The decision is a blow to Lebanon, which is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Saudi Arabia has taken a step back from its former ally, angered by the influence of Hizbullah, which is backed by Riyadh's rival Tehran.