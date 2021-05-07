Israeli Police Kill Two Palestinians Attacking Base

Two Palestinians were killed and a third critically wounded Friday after they opened fire on an Israeli base in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli border police said.

"Three terrorists fired towards the Salem border police base," a statement from the force said. Guards shot dead two of the attackers, with the third in a "critical condition".

The attack near the northern West Bank town of Jenin was the second shooting in the territory this week, and came as tensions soar in annexed east Jerusalem over an eviction threat hanging over four Palestinian families.