Report: Hariri Won’t Resign, Most Parties Clinging to Him

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri “does not intend to step down” and “those awaiting his resignation will wait for a long time,” informed sources said.

Speaker Nabih Berri is “showing decisive insistence on Hariri’s designation and does not see a replacement for him to lead the mission-driven salvation government,” sources close to Ain el-Tineh told the Nidaa al-Watan daily in remarks published Thursday.

“Berri has communicated with Hizbullah’s leadership and stressed the need not to give up Hariri’s designation seeing as he is the best choice to overcome the crisis, and there was an agreement between him and Hizbullah on the issue,” the sources said.

Political sources meanwhile told the newspaper that Hariri has been urged not to step down and that he still enjoys the support of Berri, Hizbullah, the Progressive Socialist Party, the Marada Movement, the Tashnag Party, the majority of MPs and Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.