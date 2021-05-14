Reports: Miqati Not Seeking to Replace Hariri as PM-Designate

Reports that ex-PM Najib Miqati has been tipped to replace Saad Hariri as PM-designate are “totally baseless,” sources close to the ex-PM said.

“Miqati, along with the ex-PMs, seems to be keen more than ever on continuing to support Hariri in his mission,” the sources added, in remarks to An-Nahar newspaper.

“These rumors are a blatant attempt to spark disputes, polarization and divisions in the Sunni community, which is strongly supportive of Hariri,” the sources went on to say.

The sources also denied that any efforts or contacts have been made with Miqati in this regard, noting that his stance is “well-known.”

Sources from Miqati’s Independent Center Bloc also denied to the al-Anbaa news portal that the ex-PM is seeking to replace Hariri.

“This is a cheap attempt to sow discord among the ranks of the former premiers, who support the stances of PM Hariri,” the sources said.

MP Nicolas Nahhas of the same bloc also told al-Anbaa that the reports are unfounded.

“I have personally refuted the report and it has nothing to do with ex-PM Miqati’s stance,” Nahhas added.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement deputy chief ex-MP Mustafa Alloush meanwhile told al-Anbaa that Hariri does not intend to step down in the current period, adding that things will become clearer after the PM-designate’s return from his Eid al-Fitr vacation.

Al-Akhbar newspaper had reported Thursday that foreign efforts were underway to find a “replacement for PM-designate Saad Hariri,” adding that there is “French-Saudi consensus” on Miqati.

Noting that the efforts were “serious,” al-Akhbar said Miqati has been “communicating” with Washington, Paris and Riyadh.