Reports: Hariri to Meet Berri after His Return Sunday to Beirut

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will return to Beirut Sunday to “put touches and contribute to the efforts aimed at resolving the two obstacles related to the two ministers who will be named for the interior and justice portfolios,” al-Liwaa newspaper said on Saturday.

“Speaker Nabih Berri’s efforts to overcome the hurdles have made progress,” the daily added.

Quoting sources informed on the cabinet formation process, al-Liwaa said there have been continuous contacts over the past hours to “reconcile viewpoints and mend the rift between Baabda and the Center House.”

The sources also revealed that a “lengthy meeting” had been held in recent days between Berri’s aide MP Ali Hassan Khalil and Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassi.

The sources also expected that a meeting will be held Tuesday between Berri and Hariri in order to “evaluate the ideas and proposals.”