Berri 'Awaiting Bassil's Answer' after Hariri 'Accepted' His Initiative

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has said that he is waiting for answers regarding his ongoing initiative to resolve the government formation deadlock.

In remarks to Annahar newspaper published Wednesday, Berri said PM-designate Saad Hariri told him in the latest meeting that he agrees to the proposed initiative.

“I’m waiting for the answer of (Free Patriotic Movement chief) Jebran Bassil,” the Speaker added.

Berri’s remarks come after a war of words erupted between the Presidency and Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement over the governmental crisis.

Bassil has also said that Hariri only has a week to end his “procrastination” or face “pressuring steps” from the FPM.