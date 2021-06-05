Berri Stresses He Won't Back Down from His Initiative

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has emphasized that he “will not accept this paralyzed situation,” stressing that his government formation initiative is still ongoing and that he will not back down from it.

“This initiative will not surrender and will continue to exert strenuous efforts and seek to overcome all the obstacles that are keeping Lebanon in its aggravating disastrous situation,” Berri said in remarks to al-Joumhouria newspaper published Saturday.

“It is enough to have a look at the country’s situation and the abyss that the Lebanese have fallen into,” he added.

“Will they (politicians) act and hear the sound of people’s hunger and pain?” the Speaker went on to say.