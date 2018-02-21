بري: موقف لبنان موحد في الدفاع عن سيادتنا

بري: موقف لبنان موحد في الدفاع عن سيادتناRead this story in English
جدد رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري التأكيد على "ضرورة الإسراع في إقرار مجلس الوزراء لموازنة ال 2018 وإرسالها في السرعة اللازمة الى مجلس النواب"، مشددا أيضا على أن موقف لبنان موحد في الدفاع عن السيادة.
ونقل النواب عنه بعد لقاء الاربعاء النيابي اليوم انه "اذا كان هناك أمن لحدود الوطن، فإن هناك أمنا ايضا للمجتمع وأحد ركائزه الموازنة، واذا لم تصل هذه الموازنة قبل 5 آذار فإن هناك شبه إستحالة لإقرارها، كما ان المؤتمرات الدولية ستتأثر بالموضوع".
وجدد ايضا التأكيد على وجوب تنفيذ القوانين، معربا عن أسفه "ان هناك 38 قانونا لم تنفذ حتى الأن والمطلوب تنفيذها".
وبالنسبة لموضوع النفط والحدود، أكد بري ان موقف لبنان موحد ومتضامن في الدفاع عن سيادتنا وثروتنا النفطية وحدودنا البحرية والبرية".
وقال"ان المعادلة الإسرائيلية مالنا لنا وما لكم لنا ولكم، هي معادلة مرفوضة قطعا ولن تستقيم أو تمر".
So once again the Lebanese Government is preparing to receive
100% of nothing, rather than a considerable percentage of something.
Also remember, talk with the Israelis can not make the present situation
any worse, only better.
It's better for us to die proud rather than live in shame. A concept Zionists can't grasp. Honor and dignity is something Israelians and mitwelians don't get.
I don't see the Egyptians and Jordanians living in shame. I've been there, have you?
Ramat Jalloh, a specialist in maritime law from the International Maritime Law Institute, told Al Jazeera over the phone from her office in Malta that unilateral annexation is not a legal option.
"International law is very clear on this, in cases where states share a maritime zone, perhaps a border like the case with Israel and Lebanon, it is customary to divide the territory between the states that sit near that maritime area," Jalloh said. "This should always be achieved through bilateral and mutual treaties or agreements. In other words, both sides must meet at a halfway point."
Block 9 is 100% Lebanese so why should it be shared with Israel? so how about we give them a % of Block 9 if they give Lebanon a % of the Tamar reservoir and Leviathan.
The resistance and LAF have warned the Zionist entity. You hit one building in beirut. We destroy buildings in tal Abib. You hit mattar rafiq hariri. We will destroy mattar Ben gurion. You hit our ports. We will destroy your ports. We will not negotiate our sovereignty