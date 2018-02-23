مشروع قانون أميركي لزيادة العقوبات على حزب الله

مشروع قانون أميركي لزيادة العقوبات على حزب اللهRead this story in English
عاد ملف العقوبات الأميركية على "حزب الله" إلى الضوء مجدّداً، اثر اقتراح العضوين الجمهوريين في اللجنة الماليّة في مجلس النواب الأميركي النائبين تيد باد ولي زيلدين، مشروع قانون يزيد الضغوط والعقوبات على الحزب يَنتظر التصويت في لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في موعد يُحدّد لاحقاً، ومن ثمّ مجلس النواب بكلّ أعضائه.
ويتضمّن مشروع القانون بحسب صحيفة "الجمهورية" دعوةَ الرئيس دونالد ترامب إلى تحديد ما إذا كان ينبغي تسمية "حزب الله" على أنه منظمة إجرامية عابرة للدول أو منظمة أجنبية مهمة لتهريب المخدّرات.
وفي حال تسمية الحزب بأحد هذين الوصفين، فإنّ ذلك يتيح لوزارة الخزانة الأميركية وبالتعاون مع وزارتي العدل والخارجية، فرضَ عقوباتٍ إضافية على الحزب وفروعِه في الخارج وعلى داعميه.
Mr. President, as a Lebanese citizen very familiar with this evil group I urge you to label them as a “transnational criminal organization and an important foreign drug trafficking organization.”
so where is the news here! we know that election is due shortly but the dumb americans don't know that these unjustified actions will only increase the voters in favor of the party. go on doing the campaign for free.
"SO" you started your vomit comment with 'SO'; so did the online masturbator aka mystic aka bill the butcher aka mr. blakk aka ibn ras ayri. What a coincidence;)
So they believe that Hezbollah will now drop their arms and surrender?
America think a Resistance is all about money, even in the 80s when the Resistance had no money and Iran was at war with Iraq, we could still force out the American bastards from Beirut.
bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia and its members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.
do you masturbate when you comment?
'proudly' christian:))))))))))
roflamooooo as roro ibnil whoro aka flame3arsa aka sharameetnaharnet always says:)))))
Shukran Amreeka. God bless the Trump administration. We’re willing to fight the terrorists, just send us loads of weapons.
Where's my ibn mowaten who doesn't know the difference between waver and waiver at ? Where you at mowaten ?
Slowly but surely the noose will tighten around Kizballahs neck. There are a few countries who support them such as North Korea and the majority who have recognized them for whom they really are a terror organisation that is only willing to wage war against civilians in Lebanon or Syria. Israel toys with them at will and they do nothing but threaten their terror with words. Traitors to Lebanon and to the community they enjoy living in.
Here we go again the Israeli comments brigade is back at it.
The only reason the US is imposing more sanctions on Hezbollah is not because they care about Lebanon or the US. They are doing it to protect Israel.
The sanctions will hurt Lebanon and make Hezbollah stronger but then US politicians don’t care as long as they receive the support of the Israeli lobby. Same case with guns and the NRA. Who cares that school kids are dying by the dozens from the lack of gun laws in the US, as long the NRA is supporting the politicians. If American politicians don’t care about their own children, you think they care about us?
We are but a pawn for them. And Israel will be happiest if we start killing one another again. The way the Syrians are doing it. This is why you have those vicious comments on Naharnet. They are Israeli bots. They probably taught the Russians how to saw division in the US and interfere in the US presidential elections.
What do you smoke? Kalset? Are you hanging out at Hassan Escobar’s again? Machia, bad boy! Bad bad boy!
good one makia mintakia! and tell us how the russians intgerfered in the US elections ya irani 3arsa
You know nothing about the American constitution, politics and what drives the U.S decision making process. You try to sound smart and in a typical M.E fashion you succumb to the conspiracy theory.
If you are happy with what hezb of iran is doing to Lebanon, its economy and people then join them and become a drug dealer if you are not already one.
Calling people israeli bots does not make you sound smart, stupid!