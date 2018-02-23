Mobile version

مشروع قانون أميركي لزيادة العقوبات على حزب الله

Read this story in English
من Naharnet Newsdesk 10:34 ,2018 شباط 23
W460

عاد ملف العقوبات الأميركية على "حزب الله" إلى الضوء مجدّداً، اثر اقتراح العضوين الجمهوريين في اللجنة الماليّة في مجلس النواب الأميركي النائبين تيد باد ولي زيلدين، مشروع قانون يزيد الضغوط والعقوبات على الحزب يَنتظر التصويت في لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في موعد يُحدّد لاحقاً، ومن ثمّ مجلس النواب بكلّ أعضائه.

ويتضمّن مشروع القانون بحسب صحيفة "الجمهورية" دعوةَ الرئيس دونالد ترامب إلى تحديد ما إذا كان ينبغي تسمية "حزب الله" على أنه منظمة إجرامية عابرة للدول أو منظمة أجنبية مهمة لتهريب المخدّرات.

وفي حال تسمية الحزب بأحد هذين الوصفين، فإنّ ذلك يتيح لوزارة الخزانة الأميركية وبالتعاون مع وزارتي العدل والخارجية، فرضَ عقوباتٍ إضافية على الحزب وفروعِه في الخارج وعلى داعميه.

مصدرنهارنت
لبنان
التعليقات 23
Thumb lubnani.masi7i 11:15 ,2018 شباط 23

Mr. President, as a Lebanese citizen very familiar with this evil group I urge you to label them as a “transnational criminal organization and an important foreign drug trafficking organization.”

Reply Report
Missing patriotic 11:15 ,2018 شباط 23

so where is the news here! we know that election is due shortly but the dumb americans don't know that these unjustified actions will only increase the voters in favor of the party. go on doing the campaign for free.

Reply Report
Missing sharameet-al-manar-online 15:29 ,2018 شباط 23

"SO" you started your vomit comment with 'SO'; so did the online masturbator aka mystic aka bill the butcher aka mr. blakk aka ibn ras ayri. What a coincidence;)

Reply Report
Thumb _citizen_ 07:35 ,2018 شباط 24

ironic you call yourself 'patriotic' and yet you admit you are a slave to Iran.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 11:16 ,2018 شباط 23

So they believe that Hezbollah will now drop their arms and surrender?

America think a Resistance is all about money, even in the 80s when the Resistance had no money and Iran was at war with Iraq, we could still force out the American bastards from Beirut.

Reply Report
Thumb joebustani 11:25 ,2018 شباط 23

bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia and its members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 13:59 ,2018 شباط 23

I could give you a great suffering to little man.

Reply Report
Missing sharameet-al-manar-online 15:25 ,2018 شباط 23

do you suffer when you masturbate?
shi3i 3arsa

Report
Missing machia.mintakia 07:16 ,2018 شباط 24

tough cunt this mystic is

Report
Thumb justin 11:28 ,2018 شباط 23

lol @patriotic(mystic);)

Reply Report
Thumb blablablablabla 14:02 ,2018 شباط 23

one Justine Troll spotted ↑

Reply Report
Missing sharameet-al-manar-online 15:27 ,2018 شباط 23

do you masturbate when you comment?

'proudly' christian:))))))))))
roflamooooo as roro ibnil whoro aka flame3arsa aka sharameetnaharnet always says:)))))

Report
Thumb ashtah 14:24 ,2018 شباط 23

good eye @justin figuring out the irani with multiple user names!

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 15:13 ,2018 شباط 23

Shukran Amreeka. God bless the Trump administration. We’re willing to fight the terrorists, just send us loads of weapons.

Reply Report
Missing resistimperialism 16:02 ,2018 شباط 23

Where's my ibn mowaten who doesn't know the difference between waver and waiver at ? Where you at mowaten ?

Reply Report
Missing sharameet-al-manar-online 16:14 ,2018 شباط 23

who gives a fuck ya 3arsa illiterate 7eywein! It is waiver ya sharmout

go from my face before i wave my dick in your face.

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 23:25 ,2018 شباط 23

Slowly but surely the noose will tighten around Kizballahs neck. There are a few countries who support them such as North Korea and the majority who have recognized them for whom they really are a terror organisation that is only willing to wage war against civilians in Lebanon or Syria. Israel toys with them at will and they do nothing but threaten their terror with words. Traitors to Lebanon and to the community they enjoy living in.

Reply Report
Thumb Machia 23:57 ,2018 شباط 23

Here we go again the Israeli comments brigade is back at it.
The only reason the US is imposing more sanctions on Hezbollah is not because they care about Lebanon or the US. They are doing it to protect Israel.
The sanctions will hurt Lebanon and make Hezbollah stronger but then US politicians don’t care as long as they receive the support of the Israeli lobby. Same case with guns and the NRA. Who cares that school kids are dying by the dozens from the lack of gun laws in the US, as long the NRA is supporting the politicians. If American politicians don’t care about their own children, you think they care about us?

Reply Report
Thumb Machia 00:03 ,2018 شباط 24

We are but a pawn for them. And Israel will be happiest if we start killing one another again. The way the Syrians are doing it. This is why you have those vicious comments on Naharnet. They are Israeli bots. They probably taught the Russians how to saw division in the US and interfere in the US presidential elections.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 00:36 ,2018 شباط 24

What do you smoke? Kalset? Are you hanging out at Hassan Escobar’s again? Machia, bad boy! Bad bad boy!

Report
Missing machia.mintakia 07:15 ,2018 شباط 24

good one makia mintakia! and tell us how the russians intgerfered in the US elections ya irani 3arsa

Report
Thumb warrior 04:13 ,2018 شباط 24

You know nothing about the American constitution, politics and what drives the U.S decision making process. You try to sound smart and in a typical M.E fashion you succumb to the conspiracy theory.

If you are happy with what hezb of iran is doing to Lebanon, its economy and people then join them and become a drug dealer if you are not already one.

Calling people israeli bots does not make you sound smart, stupid!

Reply Report
Thumb _citizen_ 07:33 ,2018 شباط 24

lol @Machia
He found himself the last few days;)

Reply Report