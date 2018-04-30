المشنوق: ولاية الفقية السياسية لن تأخذ في صناديق الاقتراع ما عجزت عن أخذه بالسلاح

المشنوق: ولاية الفقية السياسية لن تأخذ في صناديق الاقتراع ما عجزت عن أخذه بالسلاحRead this story in English
أكّد وزير الداخلية والبلديات نهاد المشنوق أن ولاية الفقيه السياسية لن تأخذ في الصناديق ما عجزت عن أخذه بالسلاح. في إشارة الى حزب الله.
وقال أمام عائلات بيروتية "الانتخابات في بيروت هي معركة مصير وكرامة وقرار بين العروبة والفارسية، ومن لم يعجبه فليبلّط البحر".
ةأضاف "ولاية الفقيه السياسية لن تأخذ في الصناديق ما عجزت عن أخذه بالسلاح في 7 أيّار 2008، فهذه المرّة المعركة في الصندوق الانتخابي وليست بالسلاح أو العضلات أو الصوت العالي".
ورأى المشنوق أن "وجود 8 لوائح ضد لائحة واحدة في بيروت هدفه تشتيت أصوات أهالي بيروت لتخفيض الحاصل لصالح لائحة حزب الله.
وخلص الى القول "لا لائحة منها، غير لائحة حزب الله، لديها سطر سياسي واحد في برنامجها الانتخابي، فكلّ ما يركّزون عليه هو الخدمات والإنماء... فليترشّحوا إلى بلدية بيروت".
What a load of hypocrisy. He dines with the Persians on a weekly basis! The Sunni street demands a regime change, Bashar’s known ambassadors aka The Hariris and Mashnouq must go.
He reiterated that “political Velayat-e Faqih” will not take through ballot boxes “what it had failed to take through arms on May 7, 2008,” in an apparent jab at Hizbullah and Shiite Iran's form of Islamic rule.
Actually The military wilayat el fakih - aka Hezbollah - did not fail to take Beirut and the Lebanese gov along with it.
Now the question is - can the people of Beirutiberate Beirut from Wilayat El Fakih through the ballot boxes. We will see.
PS: You and your Mustakbal are not the vanguard of liberation of Beirut from the Persian Wilayat El Fakih- you are the collaborators.
“No list, other than Hizbullah's list, has a single political sentence in its electoral platform, and all they are focusing on is services and development... Let them nominate themselves to Beirut's municipality!” Mashnouq went on to say, slamming rival lists formed by businessmen, independents, civil society figures and leftist and Nasserite parties.
Of course the civil activists lists are focusing on is services and development because that is what MPs are supposed to focus on - improving people lives through improved gov services you Moron.
You are dumb if you think all people will be fooled by your political bluster intent to hide your shameful record of ineptitude, corruption and dismal services you have to show for.
And BTW Mashnouk- the Koulouna Watani program of disarming Hezbollah and building the free democratic non corrupt gov is as Anti Hezbollah and Anti Anti Wilayat El Fakih scheme as it can get. And more credible than your empty fiery rhetoric hypocrisy when in truth you are a collaborator enabler of Hezbollah
elections rhetoric .... he slams hezbollah and then he forms a coalition government with them. He has a weekly meeting with Wafiq Safa who is a liaison officer for the terror militia. Please, go hang yourself as your name indicates.
"Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq on Monday described the upcoming electoral battle in Beirut's second district as an “Arab-Persian battle.”
What battle .... All I see is mutual admiration and praise between hariri and the iranian-persian militia.
Hariri praises Hezbollah's role in preserving political stability
https://en.annahar.com/article/731803-hariri-praises-hezbollahs-role-in-preserving-political-stability
Hezbollah welcomes ‘positive’ Hariri moves
https://www.timesofisrael.com/lebanons-hezbollah-hails-positive-hariri-moves/