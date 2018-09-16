معارك بعبدا-المختارة محتدمة.. وجنبلاط يصف باسيل بـ"جاريد كوشنير لبنان"Read this story in English
لا تزال المعارك بين الحزب "التقدمي الاشتراكي" والتيار "الوطني الحر" محتدمة، كما هي الحال بين المختارة وبعبدا.
وشن الرئيس "الاشتراكي" وليد جنبلاط هجوما على رئيس "التيار" وزير الخارجية جبران باسيل هجوما، شببه فيه بصهر جاريد كوشنير صهر الرئيس الاميركي دونالد ترامب.
وكتب جنبلاط تغريدة على "تويتر" قال فيها "يا لها من نظرية عجيبة بأن معاقبة الفلسطينيين وإقصاءهم وقتلهم يساعد في عملية السلام. انها من بنات افكار صهر ترامب جاريد كوشنير. ونفس النظرية يطبقها الصهر في لبنان لتثبيت هيمنته".
وهاجم جنبلاط في تغريدته جميع السياسيين الذين وبحسب اعتباره هم مجرد "أصنام" واقفة على الحياد. إذ أضاف "ما من احد يعارضه سوانا ويدفع الثمن سوانا والبقايا مجموعة اصنام وجيف همها تقاسم المصالح. لا تلعبوا بالنار".
واستعدت تغريدة جنبلاط ردا من وزير العدل في حكومة تصريف الأعمال سليم جريصاتي الذي توحه الى جنبلاط بالقول "نجلّك يا وليد عن المشابهة بين جبران، إبن هذه الارض، وجاريد الذي هوّد القدس. نحن لم نقل يومًا عنك، وأنت إبن هذا الجبل، انك شبيه الجولاني. العقل والحكمة من سمات بني معروف، فلا تغترب مع غربانك".
وكان جنبلاط خرج قبل أيام ليصف العهد بأنه "فاشل"، ولاحقاً بأنه "عهد العلوج". ففتحت المعركة التي تخللتها إقالات متبادلة لموظفين محسوبين في الإدارات على الطرفين، في معركة قد تطول، على وقع الشحن المذهبي.
It would be good news for the country if someone blew them all up during a gathering.
Meanwhile Bassil is touring North America with his entourage of advisors meeting with expatriates:)
I recall sometime ago when then party leader general Aoun said and i think at the time it was during the 2009 elections, that they were going to cut down to size the PSP MPs to truly reflect the size of the druze community, since they had a whopping 19 MPs that made up of various sects. he was not kidding and since this PSP/FPM duel ha been going on.
True Rabiosa its a war that has been going on between Clown and WJ since the civil war. Meanwhile clown wants to completely dominate the the dysfunctional government and country a lesson that no one seems to have learnt from that it cannot be done in lebanon. No one can rule with complete authority over the welfare of the entire nation simply because they bend the law to simple suit their lack-less program. Every political program applied is in the favor of one group versus another and will not be accepted by all. I would not be surprised if in the near future we hear that the left handed people in lebanon want to turn the nation into left handed people exclusively lol