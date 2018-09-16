Jumblat Lashes Out at Bassil, Warns against 'Playing with Fire'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat has launched a blistering verbal attack on Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil without naming him.

“The son-in-law is seeking to consolidate his hegemony and we are the only ones opposing him,” Jumblat tweeted, in an apparent reference to Bassil, who is President Michel Aoun's son-in-law.

“The rest are a group of monuments and corpses whose only concern is to split shares. Do not play with fire,” Jumblat added.

A war of words has been raging between the two parties against the backdrop of the Cabinet formation process.

The PSP is insisting on getting all three Druze seats in the new government while Bassil and Aoun are demanding one of the seats for their ally MP Talal Arslan.