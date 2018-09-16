Jumblat Lashes Out at Bassil, Warns against 'Playing with Fire'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat has launched a blistering verbal attack on Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil without naming him.
“The son-in-law is seeking to consolidate his hegemony and we are the only ones opposing him,” Jumblat tweeted, in an apparent reference to Bassil, who is President Michel Aoun's son-in-law.
“The rest are a group of monuments and corpses whose only concern is to split shares. Do not play with fire,” Jumblat added.
A war of words has been raging between the two parties against the backdrop of the Cabinet formation process.
The PSP is insisting on getting all three Druze seats in the new government while Bassil and Aoun are demanding one of the seats for their ally MP Talal Arslan.
Meanwhile Bassil is touring North America with his entourage of advisors meeting with expatriates:)
I recall sometime ago when then party leader general Aoun said and i think at the time it was during the 2009 elections, that they were going to cut down to size the PSP MPs to truly reflect the size of the druze community, since they had a whopping 19 MPs that made up of various sects. he was not kidding and since this PSP/FPM duel ha been going on.
True Rabiosa its a war that has been going on between Clown and WJ since the civil war. Meanwhile clown wants to completely dominate the the dysfunctional government and country a lesson that no one seems to have learnt from that it cannot be done in lebanon. No one can rule with complete authority over the welfare of the entire nation simply because they bend the law to simple suit their lack-less program. Every political program applied is in the favor of one group versus another and will not be accepted by all. I would not be surprised if in the near future we hear that the left handed people in lebanon want to turn the nation into left handed people exclusively lol