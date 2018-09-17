الداخلية ترفض تسمية شارع باسم مصطفى بدر الدين

الداخلية ترفض تسمية شارع باسم مصطفى بدر الدينRead this story in English
أكدت وزارة الداخلية عدم الموافقة على تسمية شارع في الغبيري باسم مصطفى بدر الدين أحد المتهمين الرئيسيين لدى المحكمة الدولية الخاصة بلبنان، بجريمة اغتيال رئيس الحكومة الاسبق رفيق الحريري.
وأكد المشنوق أنه "لا يوافق على هذه التسمية وبالتالي يعتبر قرار بلدية الغبيري مرفوضاً من قبل وزارة الداخلية".
وشدّد على أنّ رفضه توقيع القرار "لا يمكن اعتباره موافقة ضمنية، خصوصا حين يتعلّق الأمر بخلاف سياسي يتداخل فيه الطابع المذهبي بالأمني وينشأ بموجبه خطر على النظام العام".
وأعلن أن الداخلية ستوجه كتاباً إلى بلدية الغبيري غداً الثلاثاء تطلب بموجبه إزالة اللافتات التي تحمل اسم مصطفى بدر الدين.
وتداول ناشطون عبر مواقع التواصل صوراً، تفيد بأن بلدية الغبيري في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية، قامت بتسمية شارع في إحدى مناطق الضاحية باسم، مصطفى بدر الدين، القيادي الميداني في حزب الله الذي قتل في سوريا، والمتهم الأول بتنفيذ اغتيال رفيق الحريري.
