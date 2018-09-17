Mobile version

الداخلية ترفض تسمية شارع باسم مصطفى بدر الدين

من Naharnet Newsdesk 20:47 ,2018 أيلول 17
أكدت وزارة الداخلية عدم الموافقة على تسمية شارع في الغبيري باسم مصطفى بدر الدين أحد المتهمين الرئيسيين لدى المحكمة الدولية الخاصة بلبنان، بجريمة اغتيال رئيس الحكومة الاسبق رفيق الحريري.

وأكد المشنوق أنه "لا يوافق على هذه التسمية وبالتالي يعتبر قرار بلدية الغبيري مرفوضاً من قبل وزارة الداخلية".

وشدّد على أنّ رفضه توقيع القرار "لا يمكن اعتباره موافقة ضمنية، خصوصا حين يتعلّق الأمر بخلاف سياسي يتداخل فيه الطابع المذهبي بالأمني وينشأ بموجبه خطر على النظام العام".

وأعلن أن الداخلية ستوجه كتاباً إلى بلدية الغبيري غداً الثلاثاء تطلب بموجبه إزالة اللافتات التي تحمل اسم مصطفى بدر الدين.

وتداول ناشطون عبر مواقع التواصل صوراً، تفيد بأن بلدية الغبيري في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية، قامت بتسمية شارع في إحدى مناطق الضاحية باسم، مصطفى بدر الدين، القيادي الميداني في حزب الله الذي قتل في سوريا، والمتهم الأول بتنفيذ اغتيال رفيق الحريري.

لبنان
التعليقات 20
Thumb s.o.s 21:08 ,2018 أيلول 17

What a weak man.... he can’t go himself in Ghobeiry to order the removal of the terrorist’s street signs.

In the mean time, just received a WhatsApp video of Shia style Ashoura being commemorated in Regent Street, London. For those who don’t know Regent Street, it’s like 5th Ave or Champs Elysées. The cancer is spreading !

Thumb ex-fpm 21:35 ,2018 أيلول 17

lol

Soon all of Lebanon will be renamed whatever hezbollah and the shias want.

Thumb galaxy 21:42 ,2018 أيلول 17

That's OK.... the next time Dahiyeh is flattened it will be renamed Gold Meir Suburb.

Thumb s.o.s 21:50 ,2018 أيلول 17

2ool ya rab :)

Thumb justice 21:59 ,2018 أيلول 17

If I had but one bullet and were faced by both an enemy and a traitor like 'patriotic', I would let the 'patriotic' traitor have it.

Thumb janoubi 22:06 ,2018 أيلول 17

the irani says : "the Martyr Hariri was close to Hezbollah"

is that why hezbollah on the day of Hariri's assassination was distributing arabic sweets at roadblocks in the south and in dahieh?

Thumb justin 22:21 ,2018 أيلول 17

southern, are nassrallah and your hezbollah going to avenge Hariri's death and retaliate against Israel? I know that nassrallah said he will avenge Baddredine's death at some time but I don't recall him ever saying he will avenge Hariri's death. Considering that 'Martyr Hariri was close to Hezbollah' as you mentioned, do you know of any reason why this will not be the case?

Thumb justin 22:45 ,2018 أيلول 17

southern, do atheists say " God bless"?

Thumb ashtah 22:48 ,2018 أيلول 17

lol

Thumb warrior 04:15 ,2018 أيلول 18

@Justin

southern is an 'atheist' but when he logs in as patriotic he becomes a devout shia twelver.

Thumb s.o.s 22:49 ,2018 أيلول 17

Defeated? How come both Saudis and Israelis are still standing and expanding their territory?

Thumb skeletor 22:55 ,2018 أيلول 17

I bless Hajj Mustafa Badreddine on a daily basis

Thumb doodle-dude 23:39 ,2018 أيلول 17

lol @Scumtiotic

Missing keserwaniaseel 00:14 ,2018 أيلول 18

مصطفى عميل ومجرم ونجس

Missing keserwaniaseel 00:17 ,2018 أيلول 18

Yes hence why bibi bombs iranian, hizbullah and syrian targets every other day without any repercussions.

Thumb thepatriot 01:19 ,2018 أيلول 18

Badreddine is:
An Assassin
A Murderer
A Terrorist
A Hezbollah Operative
A Thug
A Dead Thug
And If I could... I would go take a huge Dump on his place of rest!

Thumb s.o.s 11:01 ,2018 أيلول 18

Terrorist all the way!

Thumb whyaskwhy 03:53 ,2018 أيلول 18

Did you ever wonder why Kizballahs heros are all dead ya batatriotic? like your Gods they are helpless and in need of idiots to follow them...hence you exist.

Thumb liberty 05:34 ,2018 أيلول 18

Mashnouq can do nothing. He and his party are responsible for the state of Lebanon's disintegration and total control by the iranian criminal militia.

Missing ysurais 14:05 ,2018 أيلول 18

mb is great when u kill and assassinate people and u can still laugh...

