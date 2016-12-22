Khoury: Combating Corruption Priority for New Tenure

Minister of Economy, Raed Khoury stressed on Thursday that fighting corruption is one of the priorities that the new tenure and the Free Patriotic Movement will focus on, the state-run National News Agency reported.

“Fighting corruption is the new era and the FPM's priorities,” said Khoury, stressing that price monitoring and control have begun with the start of the holidays.

“There will be no grace period in this issue. All violators will be referred to the related authorities for appropriate measures against them,” the new Minister told VDL (93.3).

On other pressing issues that must be addressed by the newly formed cabinet, Khoury said: “All the political factions have agreed to solve pending files and those related to international agreements and funds, as well as to address the citizens' livelihood issues.

“Dealing with this matter would be serious and the citizens will see a marked improvement in the coming period,” the minister concluded.