Aoun Vows to 'Modernize State, Combat Corruption, Provide Security'

President Michel Aoun announced Friday that the main objectives during his presidential tenure will be “the modernization of the State, combating corruption and providing stability and security.”

“Achieving these objectives will reflect positively on investments and contribute to improving the economic situation and increasing touristic projects,” Aoun added.

Aoun's election after two and a half years of presidential void and Saad Hariri's appointment as premier have raised hopes that Lebanon can begin tackling challenges including a stagnant economy, a moribund political class and the influx of more than a million Syrian refugees.

Analysts have however warned that Aoun's election will not be a "magic wand" for Lebanon, which has seen longstanding political divisions exacerbated by the war in neighboring Syria.

In addition to pledges of economic growth and security, Aoun said in his oath of office last month that Lebanon must work to ensure Syrian refugees "can return quickly" to their country.

Aoun also pledged to endorse an "independent foreign policy" and to protect Lebanon from "the fires burning across the region."