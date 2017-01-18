Lebanese Army Closes Illegal Border Crossings in Hermel

The Lebanese army kicked off efforts early on Wednesday and closed the illegal crossings on the Lebanese-Syrian border in the northern Beqaa district of Hermel, media reports said.

It embarked on closing the crossings near the towns of al-Qasr and Hosh Sayyed Ali, the reports added.

The operation was accompanied by tight security measures with units from the force patrolling the area.

According to VDL (93.3) radio station, the troops have arrested four individuals of Syrian and Lebanese nationalities during a raid in the region.

The closure of the crossings was a step in future moves to block more illegal crossings suspected of being used for smuggling operations between the two countries.