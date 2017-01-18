Lebanese Army Closes Illegal Border Crossings in Hermel

Lebanese Army Closes Illegal Border Crossings in Hermelإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Lebanese army kicked off efforts early on Wednesday and closed the illegal crossings on the Lebanese-Syrian border in the northern Beqaa district of Hermel, media reports said.
It embarked on closing the crossings near the towns of al-Qasr and Hosh Sayyed Ali, the reports added.
The operation was accompanied by tight security measures with units from the force patrolling the area.
According to VDL (93.3) radio station, the troops have arrested four individuals of Syrian and Lebanese nationalities during a raid in the region.
The closure of the crossings was a step in future moves to block more illegal crossings suspected of being used for smuggling operations between the two countries.
any illegal activity is exclusively practiced by ashraf al nass of hassan nassrallah.
@ Barrymore
It's now official, and by an official decree issued by none other than the new president Aoun of the now Iranian Lebanese province. He made the decree public when he stated pyblicly that Hezbollah can do whatever they want - i.e. engaging in illegal activities - and the Lebanese state will do nothing about it because according to him Hezbollah is bigger than the state.
Only those who might engage in illegal activities and are deemed small fish by President Aoun, will be dealt with decisively.
It took 20 years to close the crossing that Aa. Z .used to smuggle thousands of stolen vehicles right under the noses of ... and ...?
Hosh Sayyed Ali is inhabited by Christians according to the iranian scumbag mowaten.