Mogherini, Iranian and Kuwaiti Envoys Expected in Beirut Next Week

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is expected to arrive in Beirut on Wednesday for talks with senior Lebanese officials, the state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday.

She will meet with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri, added NNA.

Mogherini's visit comes in the framework of similar trips made by foreign delegations and diplomats to Lebanon, mainly after the election of Aoun that ended a two-year vacuum at the top state post.

Two more diplomats are expected in Beirut early next week, said NNA.

Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdul Lahyan will arrive Monday morning, while Kuwaiti envoy Mohammed Abdullah Moubarak al-Sabah will arrive same day in the evening.