White House Says Criminals are Focus of Trump Deportation Drive

The White House reasserted Monday that illegal immigrants with criminal records would be the focus of the stepped-up deportation drive promised by President Donald Trump.

"People who can do harm or have done harm and have a criminal record are the focus," press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters, when asked about the future of a program that shields from deportation undocumented immigrants who arrived as children.

"We've got a series of individuals we have to figure out -- people who overstayed their visas, have committed a crime. We'll go through that in a systematic and methodical way. Right now the focus is on people who have done harm to our country," Spicer said.