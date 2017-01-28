AMAL Official's Vehicle, House Torched in South Lebanon
Unknown assailants torched the vehicle and house of a senior AMAL Movement official in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday.
NNA said the culprits burned down, early on Saturday, the vehicle of Abdullah Mortada and part of his house which lies in the southern town of Aita al-Shaab in Bint Jbeil district.
His wife and children were inside the house and have “miraculously survived,” added NNA.
Civil Defense firefighter team extinguished the fire.
Security Forces rushed to the scene and ran investigations into the incident.
what do you want to bet that this had to do with either drugs or car stealing rings.
NNA's report is laughable and unprofessional :
'''His wife and children were inside the house and have “miraculously survived,” '''
totally exaggerated.
NNA is a shia owned and operated news agency although it claims to be the 'National' news agency.
True, a sectarian news agency.95% of them are Amal thugs.
it could be the zionist enemy targeting this iranian thug because of his pan-arab and nationalistic leanings.