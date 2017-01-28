AMAL Official's Vehicle, House Torched in South Lebanon

Unknown assailants torched the vehicle and house of a senior AMAL Movement official in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday.

NNA said the culprits burned down, early on Saturday, the vehicle of Abdullah Mortada and part of his house which lies in the southern town of Aita al-Shaab in Bint Jbeil district.

His wife and children were inside the house and have “miraculously survived,” added NNA.

Civil Defense firefighter team extinguished the fire.

Security Forces rushed to the scene and ran investigations into the incident.