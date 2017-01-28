Mobile version

AMAL Official's Vehicle, House Torched in South Lebanon

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 January 2017, 13:39
Unknown assailants torched the vehicle and house of a senior AMAL Movement official in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday.

NNA said the culprits burned down, early on Saturday, the vehicle of Abdullah Mortada and part of his house which lies in the southern town of Aita al-Shaab in Bint Jbeil district.

His wife and children were inside the house and have “miraculously survived,” added NNA.

Civil Defense firefighter team extinguished the fire.

Security Forces rushed to the scene and ran investigations into the incident.

Missing mohammad_ca 28 January 2017, 13:50

what do you want to bet that this had to do with either drugs or car stealing rings.

Thumb barrymore 28 January 2017, 13:58

ashraf al nass of hassan nassrallah going about their daily routine

Thumb justice 28 January 2017, 14:32

inter ashraf al nass business as usual

Thumb i.report 28 January 2017, 14:36

NNA's report is laughable and unprofessional :

'''His wife and children were inside the house and have “miraculously survived,” '''

totally exaggerated.

Thumb lubnani.masi7i 28 January 2017, 15:02

NNA is a shia owned and operated news agency although it claims to be the 'National' news agency.

Thumb terrorist 28 January 2017, 16:04

True, a sectarian news agency.95% of them are Amal thugs.

Thumb lubnani.masi7i 28 January 2017, 15:01

it could be the zionist enemy targeting this iranian thug because of his pan-arab and nationalistic leanings.

