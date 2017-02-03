U.N. Peacekeepers Say Attacked by Mobs in the South

Groups of civilians attacked United Nations peacekeepers on patrol in two incidents in southern Lebanon on Friday, damaging their vehicles but causing no injuries, the mission said in a statement.

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said two patrols in the al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun areas in south Lebanon were obstructed on Friday morning "by groups of aggressive men."

"Civilians attempted to block the way of UNIFIL patrols and attacked the peacekeepers," the statement said.

"UNIFIL patrol vehicles had to push aside some civilian vehicles used as roadblocks in order to safely pull out from the locations."

The statement said no peacekeepers were injured in the incidents, which caused "severe damages" to UNIFIL vehicles.

It gave no indication of the reason for the incidents, or any prior tension in the area, and said the mission was in touch with the Lebanese army to determine the cause of the attacks.

The 10,000-strong UNIFIL mission monitors the ceasefire line between Lebanon and Israel, which remain technically in a state of war.