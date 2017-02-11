Report: Aoun to Visit Egypt, Jordan Next Week to Improve Ties

The Baabda Presidential Palace has completed arrangements for President Michel Aoun's trip to Egypt and Jordan next week, his second Arab trip after his election as president, media reports said on Saturday.

A delegation will accompany Aoun and is comprised of Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil, Foreign Jebran Bassil, Interior Nouhad al-Mashnouq, Economy Raed Khoury and State Minister for Presidency Affairs Pierre Raffoul, and General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, Head of the Republican Guard Brigade Brigadier General Salim Feghali in addition to an advisory, administrative, diplomatic and media delegation, al-Joumhouria daily reported.

On Monday, Aoun will first meet in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and Prime Minister Ibrahim Mahlab. He will later head to the Arab League headquarters for talks with its Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, added the daily.

The President will also meet with Grand Imam of al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed al-Tayeb, Pope Tawadros II, Head of the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church, and many others.

For their part, Lebanese ministers will hold meetings with their Egyptian counterparts.

On Tuesday, Aoun will head to Jordan for talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II who will throw a banquet in his honor in the presence of senior officials.

The daily said the discussions will be comprehensive and will touch on ways to develop and improve relations between the two countries.

Activating the work of joint committees in the military, security, economic, agriculture and tourist fields will be addressed as well.

The Lebanese-Jordanian summit will address the Syrian and Iraqi refugees crisis and study the ways to alleviate their impact on the economies of both countries.