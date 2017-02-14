Aoun Says Fate of Hizbullah's Arms Subject to Defense Strategy

Aoun Says Fate of Hizbullah's Arms Subject to Defense Strategyإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
In light of the controversy that emerged after President Michel Aoun's statement about Hizbullah's weapons, Aoun stated on Tuesday that the future of the party's arms will comply with Lebanon's National Defense Strategy.
“The matter is subject to the National Defense Strategy which we have been trying to set when the incidents got ahead of us,” Aoun told Egyptian Nile News TV channel.
“Lebanon, relative to its surroundings in terms of both human and economic power, is incapable of building a military force capable of confronting the enemy. Therefore it has to use special ways for fighting, involving regular (army) and popular forces. This is the idea that can be translated into a realistic plan,” added the President.
Numerous dangers threaten Lebanon, most of them coming from the Israeli enemy, and pose challenges for the State to face them by putting forth a National Defense strategy based on the Constitution, the laws, the requirements of coexistence and the resolutions of the international legitimacy.
Aoun's comments came after an earlier statement about Hizbullah's armament that raised criticisms.
On Sunday, Aoun has stressed that Hizbullah's weapons “do not contradict with the State,” noting that it is “more than guaranteed” that Hizbullah will not “turn its arms inwards.”
Separately commenting on the controversial electoral law, Aoun expressed adherence to a proportional representation system for the upcoming parliamentary polls.
He said: “I support proportionality which allows the representation of all national components including the minorities.”
The President does deserve real respect, atleast he is realistic about the defence of Lebanon, whilst the ones opposing him wants Lebanon to be pacified and weak.
Mystic, those who oppose to this patriotic statement by the president are outsiders.... this explains why.
Mystic..
"whilst the ones opposing him wants Lebanon to be pacified and weak"
So opposing him, cannot mean anything else?
Could it not mean, most would prefer a peace deal with Israel & end this absurd state of war? For how long does Lebanon hope to have this state of war BS go on?
Aoun should be talking to HA & Israel about ending this crap.
Israel is not going anywhere & no one can remove it.
learn to accept them as your neighbors & end this madness.
Allow Lebanese to live some resemblance of a normal life.
Southern..."those who oppose to this patriotic statement by the president are outsiders"
Well you are somewhat right...I & many are outsiders, in fact their are more outside than inside, because lebanon has abandoned its people whilst worried about looking after Palestinians & Syrians, at the same time remaining in a state of war.
Yes many are outsiders, southern, but remember this.
It was & still is the outsiders who pour their hard earned money to keep those inside to stay afloat.
maybe you should remember the phrase, "Never bite the hand that feeds you".
Israel will laugh when they see people yell out for peace.
That is the time that Lebanon will be wiped off the map, the day we bow down to Israel.
This is about Lebanon, not Syria or Palestine only.
roar you can write peace with Israel all you want, it will not change anybodies minds.
You seem to think it is all about Palestine only, even though Lebanon suffered alot because of Israel.
@roar,
who pour their hard earned money are not outsiders, but from within, they are the ones who keep the country alive thus to survive... they live outside but not OUTSIDERS.
the outsiders, are zionists and Saudi trolls whose role is to spread sectarian hates among readers.
Lebanon didn't abandon its people but rather is subjected and forced to defend its sovereignty from both sides of the borders, from an apartheid terrorist state like Israel and from the takfiri terror.
"maybe you should remember the phrase, "Never bite the hand that feeds you".: it doesn't apply.
mystic, You know my stand on HA..No one has defended their brave actions more than I.
Be it the Liberation of Lebanon, their incredible sacrifice to keep the huge evil plague that was supposed to sweep into Lebanon via IS-Nusra etc out.
I am not against them...My call for peace is for them & all lebanese...When does all Lebanese get to live a normal way of life?
do you see it being a resistance state forver?
southern, I oppose the President on many fronts.
So according to your statement, I'm an outsider.
Your comments reflect the problems of Lebanon.
either you agree or your an enemy.
Try to debate without pushing people further away from you, because they simply disagree with you.
btw roar, i have so much respect for all the Lebanese who left the country to search for better live outside bearing in mind that i'm one of them.
I know you did roar, that is why I don't seem to understand your current stances on Israel.
You should read about how many times they bombed the Resistance and Syrian army in support of Al Nusra salafis inside Syria.
Yes roar, aslong as Israel exists then Lebanon shall be a Resistance state, you just wrote yourself that Israel will never be removed, then so will Lebanon continue to resist.
Roar,
read again "those who oppose to this patriotic statement ".. of course many people oppose him for many aspects, even you sometimes.
Mystic. You should know I try to be as fair & as objective as possible
Not once have I stated Israel have done good for Lebanon or deserves compassion etc, I am merely offering the only possible solution I know of ending this "state of war".
If you know a better way out, please share it with us.
and,
Aoun this time is very realistic about the status quo and cares about the fate of the country as whole.... so, nothing is wrong if he says that the army is not strong enough and HA weapons are part of the defence strategy... even you sometime agreed with that fact, why change!
I disagree, Southern. the fact is Aoun has placed Lebanon is grave danger with his chest pumping statement.
In 2006 israel only bombed south Lebanon or HA held areas because the official Lebanese statement was "we are dissociated with HA"
Now the official Lebanese statement is "we are totally accosiated with HA"
it means Israel can legitimately bomb all of lebanon.
Forgive the spelling errors too many to fix, accosiated= assoiated etc
Roar,
Israel will never dare to bomb any area in Lebanon, since they know from previous experience that Tel Aviv is at glance and reachable.... Lebanon never initiate a war but responds when attacked.... btw, nobody likes or wants wars. i leave you this video of an activist jew.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDe65-nF3FQ
lol southen, I posted that Vid myself years ago on here.
You guys miss the point..I am not against HA..
Everyone knew the LAF & HA were working together, but it was publicly denied for a reason.
I'll allow you the privilege of working it out why that was the best way to go about it.
then thanks for the video... it's a way of showing that i'm not against the jews when we talk about Israel, but against the zionists, and Israel is a zionist state... even its leaders can't travel abroad, i'm sure you're up-to-date more than anyone.. cheers.
