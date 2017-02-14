Aoun Says Fate of Hizbullah's Arms Subject to Defense Strategy

In light of the controversy that emerged after President Michel Aoun's statement about Hizbullah's weapons, Aoun stated on Tuesday that the future of the party's arms will comply with Lebanon's National Defense Strategy.

“The matter is subject to the National Defense Strategy which we have been trying to set when the incidents got ahead of us,” Aoun told Egyptian Nile News TV channel.

“Lebanon, relative to its surroundings in terms of both human and economic power, is incapable of building a military force capable of confronting the enemy. Therefore it has to use special ways for fighting, involving regular (army) and popular forces. This is the idea that can be translated into a realistic plan,” added the President.

Numerous dangers threaten Lebanon, most of them coming from the Israeli enemy, and pose challenges for the State to face them by putting forth a National Defense strategy based on the Constitution, the laws, the requirements of coexistence and the resolutions of the international legitimacy.

Aoun's comments came after an earlier statement about Hizbullah's armament that raised criticisms.

On Sunday, Aoun has stressed that Hizbullah's weapons “do not contradict with the State,” noting that it is “more than guaranteed” that Hizbullah will not “turn its arms inwards.”

Separately commenting on the controversial electoral law, Aoun expressed adherence to a proportional representation system for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

He said: “I support proportionality which allows the representation of all national components including the minorities.”

