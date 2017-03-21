Google Unveils Tools to Prevent ads Alongside Undesirable Content

Google, which has seen a slew of companies withdraw ads after they appeared alongside extemist content, said Tuesday it was introducing new tools to give firms greater control.

"We know advertisers don't want their ads next to content that doesn't align with their values. So starting today, we're taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content," Google's chief business officer Philipp Schindler said in a post on the internet giant's blog.