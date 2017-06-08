Eiffel Tower Lights Out for Iran Attacks

The Eiffel Tower will turn its lights out on Thursday as a mark of respect for the victims of deadly twin attacks in Tehran, which were claimed by the Islamic State group.

"Tonight, at midnight, the Eiffel Tower will turn off its lights in homage to the victims of the attacks in Tehran. Paris and Parisians stand in solidarity" with the victims, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

Wednesday's attacks at Tehran's parliament complex and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini killed 17 people and wounded more than 50.

They were later claimed by IS, the first the group has claimed inside Iran.

Iran said earlier Thursday that the five Iranians who carried out the killings had spent time in IS strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

The Eiffel Tower has turned out its lights, an iconic feature of Paris' nocturnal skyline, for several previous attacks, notably the Orlando shootings as well as last Saturday's attack in London which killed eight and for which IS also claimed responsibility.

The lights also went off last December in solidarity with besieged residents of the Syrian city of Aleppo, as well as in a show of respect for victims of the March 2016 Brussels bombings and the November 2015 Paris attacks.