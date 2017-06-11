Israeli Police Detain Naked Woman at Western Wall

Israeli police rushed to cover up and detain a woman who took off her clothes at the Western Wall holy site in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident at the heavily visited site, the holiest location where Jews can pray, occurred at around 3:30 pm (1230 GMT), police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

It was not immediately clear why the 23-year-old Israeli decided to remove her clothes, but police said she was completely naked.

They added that she would undergo a psychological evaluation.

The woman was at the women's section of the wall, with visits there separated by gender under strict interpretation of Jewish law.

"She was covered up quickly by police and guards in order to prevent a more serious incident," Rosenfeld said, adding that regular visits to the site continued.

Rosenfeld said that as far as he was aware, it was the first time such an incident had happened there.

The Western Wall is the last remnant of the supporting wall of the second Jewish temple, built by King Herod and destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

The holiest site where Jews can pray, it is in the Old City of east Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed in a move not recognized by the international community.

It is situated below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, referred to by Jews as the Temple Mount, the most sacred in Judaism.

Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall when he traveled to Israel and the Palestinian territories in May.